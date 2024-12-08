Toumani Camara News: Cleared to play Sunday

Camara (foot) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Camara is good to go after initially being listed as doubtful for the contest. The 24-year-old sustained a foot injury during Friday's loss to the Jazz after playing only eight minutes, but that won't stop him from playing Sunday. Camara has started in all 23 of his regular-season appearances thus far, though it is unclear if he'll operate under a minutes restriction against the Lakers.