Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 5:32pm

Camara (foot) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Camara is good to go after initially being listed as doubtful for the contest. The 24-year-old sustained a foot injury during Friday's loss to the Jazz after playing only eight minutes, but that won't stop him from playing Sunday. Camara has started in all 23 of his regular-season appearances thus far, though it is unclear if he'll operate under a minutes restriction against the Lakers.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
