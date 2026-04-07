Toumani Camara News: Drills eight triples in OT loss
Camara registered 30 points (10-16 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 137-132 overtime loss to Denver.
Camara's explosive total wasn't enough to seal the deal for Portland, who desperately needed a win to keep pace with the Clippers in the playoff race. Although postseason hopes looked bleak after Shaedon Sharpe's (calf) injury, Camara has made the issue a non-factor with standout totals over the past two months. The Dayton product's 30 points match his second-highest scoring total of the season, and he's risen to Portland's second-best fantasy producer behind Deni Avdija over the past four games.
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