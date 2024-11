Camara chipped in 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 137-114 loss to Oklahoma City.

After logging 40 minutes against the Clippers, Camara saw his playing time dip to 24 minutes in Friday's loss. The second-year forward has now recorded at least one steal in all six of his appearances this season.