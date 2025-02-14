Toumani Camara News: Eight points in Rising Stars semis

Camara ended with eight points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Team M's 40-39 loss to Team G League in Friday's Rising Stars semifinals.

Camara tallied the second-highest scoring mark on the squad, but Team G League's Leonard Miller went for a team-high 14 points to help put Team M away Friday. Camara has emerged as a key contributor with the Trail Blazers in his second season, starting in each of his 53 appearances. The 2023 second-rounder should remain a stable member of Portland's rotation down the stretch of the campaign, and he's averaging 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes.