Toumani Camara News: Fares well in win
Camara finished Thursday's 135-119 win over Utah with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes.
Heading into the All-Star break, Camara hasn't quite lived up to his offseason hype. Across 56 appearances, he's holding onto 13th-round value in nine-category formats with 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers. His counting stats have been solid, but his inefficient shooting has held him back.
