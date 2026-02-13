Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Fares well in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Camara finished Thursday's 135-119 win over Utah with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes.

Heading into the All-Star break, Camara hasn't quite lived up to his offseason hype. Across 56 appearances, he's holding onto 13th-round value in nine-category formats with 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.6 three-pointers. His counting stats have been solid, but his inefficient shooting has held him back.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Start/Sit: Sleeper Picks & All-Star Break Insights
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago