Toumani Camara News: Gets green light vs. 76ers
Camara (foot) will play Monday against Philadelphia, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Camara was considered questionable due to a left foot sprain heading into Monday's clash, and it's since been announced that he'll return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence. He's averaging 7.8 points, 8.4 rebonds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances.
