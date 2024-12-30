Fantasy Basketball
Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Gets green light vs. 76ers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Camara (foot) will play Monday against Philadelphia, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Camara was considered questionable due to a left foot sprain heading into Monday's clash, and it's since been announced that he'll return to the starting lineup following a one-game absence. He's averaging 7.8 points, 8.4 rebonds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five appearances.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
