Camara is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Camara has been upgraded from probable to available Friday despite an illness. He has averaged 11.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.5 minutes across his last 10 outings.