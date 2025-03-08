Toumani Camara News: Grabs 10 rebounds in loss

Camara produced seven points (2-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 107-89 loss to the Thunder.

Camara has muscled his way into an everyday role with the Trail Blazers, but his overall volatility makes him a risky fantasy proposition. He has double-double potential when he makes enough shot attempts, but he's occasionally the odd man out with playmakers like Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija (quad) around him. Avdija's absence offered him additional opportunity at the wing during Saturday's loss, which is the likely reason for the increased rebound total.