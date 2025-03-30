Toumani Camara News: Leads from three in defeat

Camara finished with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Sunday's 110-93 loss to Portland.

Camara led the way from three for Portland in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-best mark from deep while finishing second on the team in rebounds and as one of four players with 15 or more points. Camara has connected on four or more threes in 10 outings, doing so in two of his last four appearances. He has now tallied at least 15 points and eight boards on four occasions.