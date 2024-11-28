Toumani Camara News: Limited run Wednesday

Camara supplied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Pacers.

Camara battled some early foul trouble, limiting him to just 24 minutes. It's been an up-and-down season in terms of production, although his role has remained relatively consistent. He has the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, albeit on low volume. Despite this effort, he should remain a serviceable asset moving forward.