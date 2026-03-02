Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Muted effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:01am

Camara accumulated nine points (3-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 loss to the Hawks.

Despite sizable workloads on a nightly basis, Camara continues to have limited fantasy appeal in Portland. Across 62 appearances, he's averaging 33.5 minutes per contest with 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 68.5 percent from the line.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
