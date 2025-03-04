Toumani Camara News: Nearly double-doubles

Camara chipped in 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-102 win over the 76ers.

Camara continues to thrive for the shorthanded Trail Blazers, and his fantasy value is soaring. Over his last 10 games, Camara has produced top-30 value in nine-category formats, averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per contest.