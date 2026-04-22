Toumani Camara News: Nearly double-doubles
Camara totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Spurs in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Camara posted a well-rounded stat line as the Trail Blazers leveled the series at one win apiece. Through two games, Camara holds averages of 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest.
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