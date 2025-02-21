Toumani Camara News: Posts 19 points in loss

Camara amassed 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five steals over 38 minutes during Thursday's 110-102 loss to the Lakers.

Despite some modest single-digit scoring results, Camara's become a more consistent source of production for the Trail Blazers over the past two months, and his steady rebounding has also been a great asset to the team. The Dayton product is currently averaging 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals during his second season with Portland.