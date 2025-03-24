Toumani Camara News: Posts well-rounded line

Camara accumulated 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 loss to the Celtics.

This game was another good example of Camara's upside in nine-category formats with his ability to contribute across the board. Across 69 regular-season games, Camara is on pace to return top-100 value with averages of 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers.