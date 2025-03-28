Toumani Camara News: Records four steals

Camara ended Thursday's 128-107 loss to the Kings with six points (2-8 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 34 minutes.

Camara, who shook off a questionable tag due to a foot issue for this contest, made up for a quiet night on offense by racking up four steals. This was his sixth game of the campaign with at least four steals. Camara remains on pace for a ninth-round valuation in nine-category formats through 71 regular-season appearances.