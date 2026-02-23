Toumani Camara News: Records third double-double

Camara ended with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 victory over Phoenix.

While Camara's numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, he hasn't missed a single game yet this year and remains a reliable contributor for fantasy managers. The double-double was his third in 2025-26, and Camara has averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per contest in his last nine games.