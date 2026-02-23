Toumani Camara News: Records third double-double
Camara ended with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 victory over Phoenix.
While Camara's numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, he hasn't missed a single game yet this year and remains a reliable contributor for fantasy managers. The double-double was his third in 2025-26, and Camara has averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per contest in his last nine games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1211 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1112 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More