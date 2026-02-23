Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Records third double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:58am

Camara ended with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 victory over Phoenix.

While Camara's numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, he hasn't missed a single game yet this year and remains a reliable contributor for fantasy managers. The double-double was his third in 2025-26, and Camara has averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 31.2 minutes per contest in his last nine games.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Toumani Camara See More
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball “Iron Men”: Top-100 Players with Elite Availability
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
12 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Schedule Notes, Sleepers & Injuries
Author Image
Adam King
14 days ago