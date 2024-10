Camara racked up 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 victory over New Orleans.

Playing in his second season, Camara has been a key part of Portland's rotation early on this season. He's been productive across the board in fantasy leagues as well, posting averages of 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers through three games.