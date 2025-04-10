Toumani Camara News: Scores 16 points in OT loss

Camara logged 16 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Camara needed 18 shots to score 16 points and delivered a subpar shooting performance, making just 33.3 percent of his field goals and 25 percent of his three-pointers. The second-year forward has been one of the most consistent players for Portland this season, and he's established himself as a starter in his sophomore season. He's also ending the season on a solid note with averages of 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game over his previous 10 appearances.