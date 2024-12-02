Toumani Camara News: Scores 17 points in loss

Camara logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 137-131 loss to the Mavericks.

Camara's 17 points mark a new season best, and he knocked down a career-high five triples. Known as a defensive specialist, Camara is also picking it up on the offensive end lately. Over his past five games, he's averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers.