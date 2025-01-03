Toumani Camara News: Season-high 18 points in loss
Camara supplied 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 39 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.
Camara posted a season-high 18 points Thursday, scoring in double figures for the second game in a row. The second-year pro has been slightly inconsistent as a scorer thus far, though he is on pace to surpass his numbers from last year through 32 regular-season appearances. Over his last five outings, Camara has averaged 8.2 points and 8.2 rebounds across 32.8 minutes per contest.
