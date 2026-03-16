Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Shooting woes continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 11:03am

Camara notched seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 loss to the 76ers.

Camara continues to produce low-end fantasy value, but his role is centered more on defense for the Trail Blazers. The swingman has scored in single digits in five of his last seven outings, during which Camara has averaged 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.1 minutes per game while shooting a paltry 30.4 percent from the field.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
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