Toumani Camara headshot

Toumani Camara News: Strong showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Camara finished Sunday's 123-88 win over the Wizards with 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals across 28 minutes.

This was Camara's fourth game of the campaign with at least 23 points. While he's been a solid source of counting stats this season, he's shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 70.1 percent from the line which has watered down his value in nine-category formats.

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers
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