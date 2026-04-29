Toumani Camara News: Struggles in Game 5 defeat
Camara chipped in seven points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to the Spurs in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Camara appeared in all 82 regular-season games for Portland, playing a key role with 33.3 minutes per game. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers, but he struggled with efficiency -- he shot 44.0 percent from the field and 70.8 percent from the line.
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