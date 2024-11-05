Toumani Camara News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Camara posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 118-100 victory over the Pelicans.
Camara surpassed the 15-point mark for the first time this season, but scoring figures aside, he delivered a strong fantasy performance due to his ability to contribute in multiple categories. Camara could use some consistency as a scorer given that he's entrenched in a starting role, but even with those woes, he's averaging a respectable 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game in eight contests while averaging 30.6 minutes per tilt.
