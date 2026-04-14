Toumani Camara News: Tallies four steals in win
Camara registered eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 Play-In Game win over the Suns.
Despite struggling on the offensive end, Camara did what he does best, accumulating a game-high four steals. After a slow start to the season, Camara has turned things around at the right time, putting up top 35 numbers over the past month. Portland will now face San Antonio in the first round of the playoffs, where Camara will need to be at his best, should the Trail Blazers hope to cause an upset.
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