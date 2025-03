Camara (calf) is available for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.

After missing Monday's game against the Wizards with a calf injury, Camara will return Wednesday and likely send Kris Murray to the bench. Over eight games in March, Camara has averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35.2 minutes.