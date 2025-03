Hannibal didn't play in Friday's 137-121 win over the Raptors 905 due to a back injury.

Hannibal is averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 12.3 minutes across his 16 appearances in 2024-25. However, it's unclear how long Hannibal will be sidelined due to his back injury.