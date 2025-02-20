Trae Hannibal News: Cleared to return
Hannibal (illness) totaled one point (1-2 FT) and one assist in two minutes Thursday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 109-83 win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Hannibal missed his team's last four games due to illness but managed to get healthy over the break. His return didn't offer up much in terms of production as he continues to sit on the outside of the rotation.
Trae Hannibal
Free Agent
