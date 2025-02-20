Fantasy Basketball
Trae Hannibal News: Cleared to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Hannibal (illness) totaled one point (1-2 FT) and one assist in two minutes Thursday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 109-83 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Hannibal missed his team's last four games due to illness but managed to get healthy over the break. His return didn't offer up much in terms of production as he continues to sit on the outside of the rotation.

