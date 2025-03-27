Trae Hannibal News: Returns to action
Hannibal (back) returned to action in Wednesday's 109-105 G League loss to the Osceola Magic, finishing with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes.
Hannibal had been sidelined since Friday's 137-121 win over the Raptors 905, but returned to play a minimal role Wednesday. That's been the case for most of the season, however, as he's averaging 12.4 minutes per game.
Trae Hannibal
Free Agent
