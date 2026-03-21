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Trae Young Injury: Also dealing with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 8:15am

The Wizards announced Saturday that Young (quadriceps) is also working throw lower-back irritation, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Young re-injured his right quad during Monday's loss against the Warriors. Neither his quad nor his back injury require surgery at this time, but with the most recent injury report from the Wizards, there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline of return for the veteran point guard. Bub Carrington should continue to serve as the Wizards' starting point guard for as long as Young is sidelined.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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