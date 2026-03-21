Trae Young Injury: Also dealing with back injury
The Wizards announced Saturday that Young (quadriceps) is also working throw lower-back irritation, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Young re-injured his right quad during Monday's loss against the Warriors. Neither his quad nor his back injury require surgery at this time, but with the most recent injury report from the Wizards, there doesn't appear to be a clear timeline of return for the veteran point guard. Bub Carrington should continue to serve as the Wizards' starting point guard for as long as Young is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 192 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 192 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 174 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 174 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Trae Young See More