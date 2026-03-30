Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Young (quadriceps) is out for Monday's game against the Lakers.

The Wizards will keep Young on ice for the eighth straight game as they continue to take a cautious approach. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the 76ers.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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