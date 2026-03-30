Trae Young Injury: Another absence coming
Young (quadriceps) is out for Monday's game against the Lakers.
The Wizards will keep Young on ice for the eighth straight game as they continue to take a cautious approach. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the 76ers.
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