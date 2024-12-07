Trae Young Injury: Back on injury report

Young (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against Denver, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to play through right Achilles tendinitis, and the issue is unlikely to keep him off the floor Sunday. The All-Star point guard is coming off an historic outing against the Lakers on Friday, finishing with 31 points, 20 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 42 minutes in an overtime victory.