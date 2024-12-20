Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Deemed questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:11pm

Young (heel) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is in danger of missing his first game since Nov. 12 due to a right heel contusion. The star point guard has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a right Achilles injury, though he's been held out of only one game thus far. If Young is sidelined, Vit Krejci and Bogdan Bogdanovic are candidates for increased roles.

