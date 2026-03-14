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Trae Young Injury: Doesn't return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Young (undisclosed) exited Saturday's 111-100 loss to the Celtics in the third quarter and did not return. He finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 24 minutes.

It's unclear exactly why Young exited to the locker room with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter, though it's possible he reached his minutes limit. The Wizards have a back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday against the Warriors and Pistons, respectively, so the star point guard will likely sit out at least one of those games.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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