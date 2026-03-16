Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Exits early Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 5:57pm

Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Warriors. He'll close with 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes.

After a collision with Will Richard, Young hobbled off to the locker room at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter. The guard was able to walk off under his own power but will not return to Monday's contest due to a right quad contusion. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Pistons, though it's unlikely the 27-year-old suits up for the second half of the back-to-back.

Trae Young
Washington Wizards
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