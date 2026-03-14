Trae Young Injury: Exits to locker room Saturday
Young (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Young checked out of Saturday's contest with 3:10 remaining in the third and immediately went back to the locker room. It's unclear why the star guard headed to the back, though he can be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. He has already logged 24 minutes Saturday -- his highest mark with Washington thus far -- so it wouldn't be shocking if he doesn't return.
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