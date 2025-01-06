Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young Injury: Expected to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:36am

Young is probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This is a recent development for Young, who was added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised hand before getting the green light to suit up. His status will be worth keeping an eye on as tipoff approaches.

