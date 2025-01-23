Trae Young Injury: Expected to play against Toronto
Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young continues to receive probable tags due to right Achilles tendinitis but has suited up in each of Atlanta's last three outings. The star guard has played at least 35 minutes in each of those contests, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.
