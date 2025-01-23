Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Expected to play against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to receive probable tags due to right Achilles tendinitis but has suited up in each of Atlanta's last three outings. The star guard has played at least 35 minutes in each of those contests, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
