Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Young is probable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is expected to continue to play through the lingering injury. Since missing a Nov. 12 win over the Celtics, Young has appeared in seven straight games, averaging 18.4 points, 14.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
