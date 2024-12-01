Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Young is probable for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is expected to continue to play through the minor Achilles injury. Since missing a Nov. 12 win over the Celtics, Young has appeared in nine straight games, averaging 18.2 points, 12.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.8 minutes per game during that stretch.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
