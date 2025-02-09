Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Monday

Young (Achilles) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to be listed as probable but has appeared in seven straight games, including both halves of Atlanta's recent back-to-back set. During that stretch, the point guard averaged 27.9 points, 11.1 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 35.9 minutes per game.