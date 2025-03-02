Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Monday

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Memphis, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young continues to be listed on the injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he shouldn't be sidelined for Monday's game unless he suffers a setback. Young has struggled as of late, shooting just 32.5 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from three-point range over his last three games.