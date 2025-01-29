Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Young (hamstring) is probable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

After scoring 21 points during Tuesday's 100-96 loss to Houston in his return from a one-game absence, Young is back on Atlanta's injury report with right hamstring tightness but is expected to play Thursday. Over his last seven appearances for the Hawks, the superstar floor general has averaged 23.7 points, 8.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.0 threes in 37.7 minutes.