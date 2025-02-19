Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 2:15pm

Young (Achilles) is probable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Young participated in Sunday's All-Star Game, and he's likely to play through right Achilles tendinitis Thursday in Atlanta's first contest following the All-Star break. Over his last seven appearances for the Hawks, the superstar floor general has averaged 30.9 points, 12.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 37.9 minutes.

