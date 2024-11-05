Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Young (ribs) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young suffered a right rib sprain during Monday's loss to the Celtics and didn't return, but it looks like he's avoided a long-term issue. The probable tag also suggests Young shouldn't have any major limitations if he's indeed given the green light to suit up Wednesday.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
