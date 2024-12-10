Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals game versus the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young continues to receive probable tags due to a nagging Achilles issue but has played in each of Atlanta's last 13 contests. Over that span, the star guard is struggling with his efficiency, shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 28.7 percent from three.