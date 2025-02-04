Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Young (Achilles) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Despite dealing with right Achilles tendinitis, Young is expected to play Wednesday after hitting the game-winning shot in Monday's victory over Detroit. Over his last nine appearances for the Hawks, the superstar floor general has averaged 22.9 points, 9.8 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes.