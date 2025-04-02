Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Wednesday

Young is probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks with right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young appears likely to make his 11th straight appearance despite this nagging Achilles issue. He left Tuesday's game against Portland after sustaining an apparent eye injury in the first quarter, though he returned to finish the game. To be clear, there's no mention of the eye issue on the injury report.