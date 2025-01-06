Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Expects to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 6, 2025

Young is probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

This is a recent development for Young, who was added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised hand before getting the green light to suit up. His status will be worth keeping an eye on as tipoff approaches.

