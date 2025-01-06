Trae Young Injury: Expects to go Tuesday
Young is probable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
This is a recent development for Young, who was added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a bruised hand before getting the green light to suit up. His status will be worth keeping an eye on as tipoff approaches.
